The world is full of cool places, and one of those places is right in our backyard.
Time for Kids released a list of "Worlds Coolest Places 2019" and Evermore Park in Pleasant Grove made the list.
The magazine picked 50 exciting places around the world for kids, separated into four categories: coolest places to play, coolest places to learn, coolest places to explore and coolest places to eat.
The locations on the list were first nominated to the magazine by kid readers, and the winners were chosen based on several factors including quality, originality, sustainability and accessibility.
Evermore was listed as one of the 15 coolest places to play.
The magazine wrote that people visiting Evermore can "walk into a fantasy world and choose [their] own adventure at Evermore, an immersive-experience theme park."
"The park resembles an old European village. It gives visitors a chance to meet all kinds of characters, including elves, mages, and faeries."
Other cool places to play included Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland; Oasis of the Seas cruise ship; Pacific Wheel at Pacific Park in Santa Monica, California; Lego House in Denmark; Escape in Malaysia; The Dr. Seuss Experience in Canada; ArcelorMittal Orbit in London; Artists at Play in Seattle; Canada's Wonderland in Canada; City Museum in St. Louis, Missouri; CopenHill in Denmark; Music Box Village in New Oreleans, Louisiana; Otherworld in Columbus, Ohio and Gathering Place in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Evermore opened in 2018 in Pleasant Grove and is an experience park where guests of all ages can escape to a new realm – the fantasy village of Evermore.