The lines for these typically run very slow in an attempt to let each group experience the walkthrough without bumping into the next group ahead. Lines any day the whole month of September will be much shorter, for future reference next year; during October, the weekdays are your best bet. If you do end up going during a Friday or Saturday in October, try to get there right when it opens or close to closing time, or splurge for a fast pass add-on.
Haunted houses can get pretty pricey — most basic tickets are around $25. But you can often find deals in several places online: on the house’s main site, on the house’s social media posts, on Groupon and other places. Also, several of the houses I went to offered a bounce back opportunity for a reduced price, if you’d want to repeat a haunted house that same Halloween season.
Be brave. If the house offers a higher level of fear, like a hands-on option, and you’re on the fence about doing it, just do it. I personally was a bit hesitant to give those options a go, but I ended up having so much fun.
Several of these locations require you to sign a waiver. It’s much more convenient to get that over with beforehand online than at the haunt.
Utah haunted houses I wasn’t able to get to this year (I’ve heard good things about each): Asylum 49 in Tooele, Haunted Halloween Haven in Spanish Fork, Nebo Nightmare Haunted House in Woodland Hills, Night Stalkers Haunted Trail in West Jordan (sorry Night Stalkers, we tried to come but the rainy weather had closed the experience!), and Haunted Hollow in Ogden.