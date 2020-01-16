Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 44F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with a mixture of rain and snow developing overnight. Low 32F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.