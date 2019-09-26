Season 2 of "Provo's Most Eligible," which drops Thursday at 8 p.m. at provosmosteligible.com, features three bachelorettes, each of whom will select six of 30 available men to join their dating "team" in the debut episode.
Let's learn a little more about each of the women.
ELLIE RICHARDS
Richards, 19, was born and raised in Utah -- and was homeschooled, along with her five siblings. She is actually not living in Provo at the moment, noting that the only thing that brought her here was the show itself. (Initially she applied to be part of the production crew.) She has been working full time doing social media and YouTube influencing.
Regarding her time on the show, Richards said: "Being on the show was a whirlwind for me. I had such a blast with the cast and crew, and I'm pretty sure I'll never get the chance to date 30 guys in one summer again, so it was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience."
ELIZABETH 'BEE' EIDE
Eide, 23, grew up mostly in Orem. (She did live for a couple years in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, while growing up.) She attended Timpanogos High School, where she was involved in myriad disciplines, including sports, clubs, assemblies, academics, etc. She attended BYU right out of high school, and studied there for five years. She has traveled internationally, included doing a study abroad program in Germany and a nursing endeavor in Ecuador.
She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing in April, and currently works as a registered nurse in an emergency room.
"My job is my whole world right now: It dictates my sleeping (I work night shifts), social life and daily routine, but it also gets me excited to wake up, keep learning and keep showing up to work. Some nights are so hard that I don't know how I'll make it to 5 a.m. But in the same breath, I often get emotional thinking about how lucky I am to have this job. It's my dream job: It combines the practice of science, medicine and the human body with the art of taking care of and ministering to others. It's everything I could want from life. The only place I see myself working besides the ER is in the ICU or with mom/baby units. A recurring theme throughout the show is that 'Bee loves babies.' Maybe too much!"
Regarding what it was like having cameras around during the course of the show, Eide said: "For whatever reason, I was comfortable in front of the camera pretty much from the beginning. I don't know if it's because I was mentally prepared to talk about my feelings and date on camera, but I often forgot they were there, and they influenced my actions pretty minimally. I felt comfortable being myself, and going about things the way I would if the camera wasn't there. It was a huge blessing! The only thing that required some time to get used to was displaying affection so publicly; my first on-screen kiss is absolutely awful! But by the end of the season, I didn't think twice about it."
About her expectations after signing up for the show, she said: "When I went into the show, my thought process was this: Best case scenario, I find love! Worst case scenario, I go on a bunch of fun (free) dates, meet a lot of great people, and have a very cool experience! What actually happened was this: I lived the full gamut of emotions and experiences that dating has to offer, and I grew more as a person than I could have ever anticipated. I learned so much more about myself, what I'm looking for in a partner, how to handle conflict, how to deal with difficult situations, etc., by being on the show. Back in May, I had no idea how much this show would change me, and my life, for the better. I could never do it again, but I can't express enough how lucky I feel, and how beyond grateful I am, that I got to be Bachelorette No. 3."
LAUREN HUNTER
Hunter, 24, grew up in San Antonio, Texas, and Orlando, Florida. She graduated from Ronald Reagan High School in San Antonio. She was married previously and has been divorced for around a year and a half. Her marriage brought her to live in Mapleton, and after separating, she decided to stay locally since much of her support system was in the Provo area. She is currently studying marriage and family counseling.
She said her marriage and divorce gave her a bit of a different perspective going into "Provo's Most Eligible."
"Yes, I feel like it helped me because I've learned a lot about healthy relationships in my desire to avoid getting into another (unhealthy) one," Hunter said. "So I feel much more aware of who a good partner for me would be. I also think because I have been through so much, dating isn't as intimidating, which made the show pretty fun and easy for me."
When asked for her thoughts on Season 1 of "Provo's Most Eligible," she said: "I couldn't sit through it. I got through Episode 3. I think it was really fun to follow the page to see highlights, but the filming was rough. That's why I'm really excited for this season because the film and editing has already looked so amazing! Sorry, Season 1 guys. I think they did great for what it was at the time."
As for a general comment about her overall experience on the show, Hunter said: "Really I'll never watch 'The Bachelor' the same way again. It's way more real than you might actually think and, at least for me, (producers and crew) virtually stayed out of our decision making -- other than one guy they asked me to swipe up on for the Mutual bit, and some friendly urging here and there to kiss someone."