Some sane adjustments have allowed Insanity Point to lower the fear factor at Thanksgiving Point but keep the scares just as potent.
Like haunted houses around the state and country, Insanity Point is changing the format of its haunts to adhere to state COVID-19 guidelines and allow for its doors to stay open for people to get their annual Halloween fright fix.
“When you start really looking and analyzing everything, you realize there are adjustments that can only be helpful and increase the safety, so we’ve tried to really, really look at that in-depth,” said Kamille Combs, marketing director for Cornbelly’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Fest in Lehi, where Insanity Point is located.
For Cornbelly’s and the haunt itself, there’s a checklist of precautions for pre-opening, during operations and closing.
“Our safety precautions begin when the employee first arrives with a health screening,” Combs said. “Temperatures are taken and any symptoms are reported, and if either raises concerns about COVID, the employee is sent home.”
Combs estimates Insanity Point employs approximately 100 actors throughout October, and extra precautions have been taken to make sure there’s no contamination while actors get into character.
“This year, for extra safety, instead of our face painters painting actors each night, we’ve had them paint blank masks and each actor will be assigned a mask or costume that they have for the season and nobody else uses it,” Combs said. “So that way there’s no spreading of germs and no nightly, close contact that’s occurring with our employees having to have faces painted.”
Once actors were clad in costumes for Friday’s opening night, a veteran actor of the haunt led a cheer.
“Who are we?” she shouted.
“Insane!” the rest of the actors replied.
“What are we? Insane! Where are we? Insanity Point!”
Afterward, actors took their places within the haunt, which itself has also been modified.
“Adjustments are being made with COVID in mind to make sure that actors and guests are staying appropriately distanced from each other,” Combs said. “Given the recent mandate in Utah County, masks are required to be worn whenever distancing isn’t possible, and that is our policy at Cornbelly’s as well for guests and employees that masks are worn inside buildings, at shows, on rides, in lines and anywhere that they cannot properly distance from other groups.”
However, Combs estimated that between Cornbelly’s and Insanity Point, the largely-outdoor venue has a million square feet of open space, adding people can likely, “find plenty of opportunities to be properly distanced.” General admission to Cornbelly’s is included with tickets to Insanity Point.
Sometimes, a long line can be one of the scarier sights at a haunted house.
“This year, because of COVID, we are making an adjustment there to reduce the number of people standing in line and having close proximity,” Combs explained. “All of our haunts will be combined into one, and just have one line that you get in. The capacities have been determined to make sure that there aren’t any long lines that build up.”
Insanity Point tickets are also timed and broken up into 30-minute increments.
Throughout the property, a clean team has been assembled to sanitize and tidy up throughout the day and night. To keep with the Halloween spirit, they’re dressed like Ghostbusters.
“They go through areas with backpack sprayers and clean anything indoor,” Combs said. “We have foggers where we’re actually using the same cleaner that Disney is using on all their attractions that is certified to kill COVID.”
In a year where so much has changed, Combs expressed her gratitude to be able to keep Cornbelly’s and Insanity Point open.
“I think people are excited to get out this fall and still be able to maintain those traditions, spend time with family and friends, and be safe at the same time,” Combs said.