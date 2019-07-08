The SCERA Center for the Arts’ 2019 summer outdoor movie series will show sci-fi drama “A Quiet Place” next week.
The Oscar-nominated film — which stars director and writer John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, and Millicent Simmonds of Utah — follows the Abbott family, who live in silence hiding from monsters with ultra-sensitive hearing in a post-apocalyptic world.
“A Quiet Place” is rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association of America “for terror and some bloody images,” and its runtime is 90 minutes.
The screening is scheduled to start Wednesday at dusk at the SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre at SCERA Park, 600 S. 400 East, Orem. Admission costs $3-$4, seating is general admission and guests are invited to bring blankets to sit on or rent chairs for $1 each.
Guests also may purchase an outdoor movie series pass that includes admission to all outdoor films showing this summer for $9-$12. More information is available at the SCERA main office, by calling (801) 225-ARTS and online at http://scera.org.
— Sarah Harris