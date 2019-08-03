“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” is set to screen next week at the SCERA Center for the Arts’ 2019 summer outdoor movie series.
The sequel to “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” continues the J.K. Rowling series following the adventures of magizoologist Newt Scamander and stars Eddie Redmayne, Johnny Depp and Jude Law.
The film is rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association of America “for some sequences of fantasy action,” and its runtime is two hours and 14 minutes.
The screening is scheduled to start Wednesday at dusk at the SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre at SCERA Park, 600 S. 400 East, Orem. Admission costs $3-$4, seating is general admission and guests are invited to bring blankets to sit on or rent chairs for $1 each.
More information is available at the SCERA main office, by calling (801) 225-ARTS and online at http://scera.org.
— Sarah Harris