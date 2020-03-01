The 19th annual LDS Film Festival wrapped Saturday night, with "The Fighting Preacher," "The Evers" and "Heart of Africa" taking home the most prestigious honors.
"The Fighting Preacher," T.C. Christensen's feature film retelling of Willard and Rebecca Bean's experience of opening up the Joseph Smith Jr. home as missionaries in Palmyra, New York, in the early 1900s, took first place in the Feature Film Competition. "Heart of Africa," shot entirely in the Congo with a Congolese crew, was voted as the top feature film by audiences at the festival.
"The Evers" captured top honors in the Features Documentaries Film Competition. Directed by Loki Mulholland,"The Evers" looks at the life of Medgar Evers, the Field Secretary of the NAACP in Mississippi who was assassinated in 1963.
Kels Goodman, LDS Film Festival president, praised this year's field of movies, while noting that the competition continues to improve year after year.
"There were a lot of films this year, it was a tough competition," Goodman said. "In the past, when we used to hold the festival, we used to take pretty much everything. As long as it wasn't offensive, it was in focus and you could hear it, we took it. Sometimes it was out of focus, (and) we took the film. But for the most part, we've worked hard to change that situation."
Goodman said that this year, the festival received 14 feature film applications, but accepted seven into the field. Also, there were 44 short films entered, but only 19 selected.
"So that kind of shows you where we're going with it and we hope you've noticed the quality of our product going higher and higher," Goodman said.
In addition to the regular film awards, there were a few specialty honors handed out later in the ceremony. Christensen -- who in addition to "The Fighting Preacher," has also helmed well-known LDS films "17 Miracles," "The Cokeville Miracle" and "The Other Side of Heaven 2: Fire of Faith" -- received the Lifetime Achievement award.
In accepting the award, Christensen related a recent conversation he had with his wife.
"When I told told my wife, 'Hey they're going to give me the lifetime achievement award,' she said, 'Does that mean you're going to die?' " said Christensen with a laugh. "So, Kels, can we call this the mid-life achievement award?"
"Maybe the three-quarters life," Goodman quipped.
If one were to mix metaphors, you could say that Richard Dutcher is the godfather of LDS cinema. His film "God's Army" is credited with marking the beginning of the LDS film genre. The film will be celebrating its 20-year anniversary later this month. Dutcher was honored Saturday with the Pioneering award.
"This is cool," Dutcher said. "It just occurred to me, if we judge the age of Mormon cinema by its birthday of March 13th, which was the day 'God's Army' opened in the year 2000, that it's going to be its 20th birthday, right? Which means it's still not old enough to drink. It also means next year we could have a really great party!"
Dutcher thanked everyone involved with keeping the festival going each year and "for bringing attention back to this film movement that is still very much in its infancy."
"I'm proud every time I hear that there's a good Mormon film being made," Dutcher said, "and it's a great dream of mine to be an old man and see some of the most powerful films in history coming out of this community."
A special award was also given to Marlin Sharp, who has served with the festival since its inception, but is bowing out this year.
Other first-place finishers on the evening included "For Jane" (Family Film Competition), "In Memory" (Student Film Competition), "The Right Time" (48 Hour Filmmaker Competition), Zion's Youth Symphony and Chorus for "I Am a Child of God" (Music Video Competition), "Hear Am I, Send Me" (Short Documentary Film Competition), and "There Are Two Theories" (Short Dramatic Film Competition).
The event was hosted by Mason Davis, an actor who appeared in "Who We Are," which took third place in the Feature Film category this year.
In closing, Goodman challenged filmmakers to do even better work going forward.
"Go out and come back with some more films," said Goodman. "Make them better and make them great, and let's rock it into next year."
For a complete recounting of this year's awards, see the accompanying list.