The curtain rises Friday in Provo on the sixth annual edition of FilmQuest.
The Utah-based genre festival will be setting up residence at Velour Live Music Gallery over the next nine days, while showcasing over 190 features and shorts.
The festival will kick off Friday at 7 p.m. with the opening night feature film, "The Fare." After the movie and taking in the headlining set of The Moth & The Flame at the final Provo Rooftop Concert Series event, FilmQuest festivities will resume at 10:30 p.m. with an after party at Velour.
“Our 2019 season continues to solidify our growing status as one of the most influential genre festivals in the country,” Jonathan Martin, festival founder and director, said in a press release. “With the incredible talent on display forming an ever-expanding alumni base, FilmQuest is proving itself to be one of the go-to destinations to find not only great genre cinema, but also discover the next big thing in up-and-coming talent within the genre industry today.”
Feature film screenings of note this year include the regional premiere of "Villains," starring Bill Skarsgard, Maika Monroe, Kyra Sedgwick and Jeffrey Donavan, and "Daniel Isn't Real," starring Patrick Schwarzenegger, Miles Robbins and Sasha Lane. Both films were hits at SXSW.
Other prominent films include the world premiere of Justin Dix’s Australian World War II action-horror film "Blood Vessel," starring Nathan Phillips and Alyssa Sutherland; the USA premiere of the star-studded genre-bending animated feature film "To Your Last Death," starring Morena Baccarin, Ray Wise and William Shatner; the Frankie Muniz-starring horror thriller "The Black String;" "The Sonata," featuring Rutger Hauer in one of his final roles; "Swing Low," starring Bruce Dern and Annabelle Dexter-Jones; and Academy Award-winner Barney Burman’s grindhouse-flavored "Wild Boar."
For further information, visit www.fimlquestfest.com.