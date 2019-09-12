See Frankie Muniz as you haven't seen him before as "The Black String" screens Friday night in its regional premiere at Velour Live Music Gallery as FilmQuest continues.
One of two scenarios is at play for Muniz's character in "The Black String": He's either being stalked by an evil cult or he's losing his mind.
"The Black String is made for anybody who has felt lonely, isolated, stuck in a dead-end situation and desperate for companionship," said co-writer/director Brian Hanson in a press release. "This movie is also made for genre fans who love Lovecraftian themes, body horror, paranoia and a dose of trans-dimensional witchcraft. Like two sides of a coin, this film flips between two possibilities, is Jonathan suffering from mental illness or is he the hapless victim of an evil occult conspiracy?"
Producers Charles Bunce (BYU alum) and Kayli Fortun will be on site to present the film, alongside actors Blake Webb (BYU alum) and Chelsea Edmundson.
The film will show at 9 p.m. Friday at Velour Live Music Gallery (135 N. University Ave., Provo). For tickets and further information, visit filmquestfest.com. According to the ratings guide, this film features violence, strong language, sensuality and adult content.
-- Doug Fox