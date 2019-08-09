“Hello, Dolly!” will celebrate its 50th anniversary on the big screen next week as part of Fathom Events’ TCM Big Screen Classics series.
The 1969 musical film, based on a Broadway production, features a story about matchmaker Dolly Levi, who travels to New York City to find a partner for “half-a-millionaire” Horace Vandergelder.
The movie — which stars Barbra Streisand, Michael Crawford and Walter Matthau — won three Academy Awards in 1970. “Hello, Dolly!” is rated G, and its runtime is two hours and 26 minutes.
The 2019 TCM Big Screen Classics series features a lineup of classic films to screen monthly throughout the year accompanied by exclusive commentary from Turner Classic Movies hosts including insight, background and more, according to Fathom Events.
Participating locations in Utah County include Cinemark 16 at 1200 S. Towne Centre Blvd. in Provo and Cinemark University Mall at 1010 S. 800 East in Orem. “Hello, Dolly!” screenings at these theaters will take place at 1 p.m. on Sunday and at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Tickets are available for $7.51-$10.73, along with more information, online at http://fathomevents.com.
— Sarah Harris