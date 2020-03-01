LDS FILM FESTIVAL AWARDS LIST
Family Film Competition
1st -- "For Jane"
2nd -- "Something Went Missing"
3rd -- "Safety Dance Sleepover"
Audience choice -- "For Jane"
Student Film Competition
1st -- "In Memory"
48 Hour Filmmaker Competition
1st -- "The Right Time"
2nd -- "Face Time"
3rd -- "Cal"
Audience choice -- Tie: "Face Time" and "The Right Time"
Music Video Competition
1st -- "I Am a Child of God," Zion's Youth Symphony and Chorus
2nd -- "Let Go," Spark
3rd -- "A Million Dreams," Stella Yeritsyan, featuring Robert Yeritsyan
Audience choice -- ""I Am a Child of God," Zion's Youth Symphony and Chorus
Short Documentary Film Competition
1st -- "Here Am I, Send Me"
2nd -- "Amish Latter-Day Saints"
3rd -- "The Way the World Works"
Audience choice -- "Tradition"
Short Dramatic Film Competition
1st -- "There Are Two Theories"
2nd -- "Father of Man"
3rd -- "Paper Trails"
Audience choice -- "There Are Two Theories"
Feature Dramatic Film Competition
1st -- "The Evers"
2nd -- "Nephites in Europe"
3rd -- "Idaho's Anchorman"
Audience choice -- "The Evers"
Feature Film Competition
1st -- "The Fighting Preacher"
2nd -- "Out of Liberty"
3rd -- "Who We Are"
Audience choice -- "Heart of Africa"
Special Achievement Awards
Lifetime Achievement -- T.C. Christensen
Pioneering Award -- Richard Dutcher
Special recognition -- Marlin Sharp