LDS FILM FESTIVAL AWARDS LIST

Family Film Competition

1st -- "For Jane"

2nd -- "Something Went Missing"

3rd -- "Safety Dance Sleepover"

Audience choice -- "For Jane"

Student Film Competition

1st -- "In Memory"

48 Hour Filmmaker Competition

1st -- "The Right Time"

2nd -- "Face Time"

3rd -- "Cal"

Audience choice -- Tie: "Face Time" and "The Right Time"

Music Video Competition

1st -- "I Am a Child of God," Zion's Youth Symphony and Chorus

2nd -- "Let Go," Spark

3rd -- "A Million Dreams," Stella Yeritsyan, featuring Robert Yeritsyan

Audience choice -- ""I Am a Child of God," Zion's Youth Symphony and Chorus

Short Documentary Film Competition

1st -- "Here Am I, Send Me"

2nd -- "Amish Latter-Day Saints"

3rd -- "The Way the World Works"

Audience choice -- "Tradition"

Short Dramatic Film Competition

1st -- "There Are Two Theories"

2nd -- "Father of Man"

3rd -- "Paper Trails"

Audience choice -- "There Are Two Theories"

Feature Dramatic Film Competition

1st -- "The Evers"

2nd -- "Nephites in Europe"

3rd -- "Idaho's Anchorman"

Audience choice -- "The Evers"

Feature Film Competition

1st -- "The Fighting Preacher"

2nd -- "Out of Liberty"

3rd -- "Who We Are"

Audience choice -- "Heart of Africa"

Special Achievement Awards

Lifetime Achievement -- T.C. Christensen

Pioneering Award -- Richard Dutcher

Special recognition -- Marlin Sharp

 

 

