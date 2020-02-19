The more things change at the LDS Film Festival, the more they stay the same.
This year mark’s the 19th edition of the local film festival, but just the third under the direction of owner Kels Goodman, who took over the reins in 2018.
Last year at this time, Goodman said he thought the festival would eventually change its name — evolving into more of a fully rounded, faith-based format. But leading up to this year’s festival, Goodman says that upon further review, he doesn’t foresee a title change after all.
“There was a lot of talk about changing the name of the festival for the sake of becoming more universal,” said Goodman, noting that about two-thirds of the festival films have no direct themes to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “As we considered it and threw some names around, it always came back to keeping it as the LDS Film Festival. While it does limit our scope, it feeds a certain market that no other festival does. Changing our name would only put us in the camp of hundreds of other festivals that come and go.”
This year’s lineup appears to be well-rounded, with higher-quality features like “The Fighting Preacher” and “Out of Liberty — which Goodman said have raised the quality of filmmaking — along with more evocative movies such as “Heart of Africa,” “Who We Are,” “Finding Grace” and documentary “The Evers.”
“A number of films have gotten more daring when it comes to modern-day issues, such as race and gender,” Goodman said. “Technically, these younger filmmakers are getting better when watching all the short films.”
Goodman said that the festival’s strength remains in being uniquely qualified to bring in all elements of the filmmaking world — so filmmakers can stay in business. That occurs primarily through networking with actors and technicians as well as meeting with distributors and decision-makers.
“Filmmakers are not very good business people,” Goodman said, “so they need to often humble themselves and find out what people really want to see, how to make it good and how to sell it.”
Despite an occasional hit, Goodman said that LDS films can often be behind the curve of what is hot and trending — mostly due to a lack of funding and an uncertainty of filmmaking in general. That is currently opposite of faith films in general.
“Right now, the (non-LDS) faith-based film world is hot,” Goodman said. “And there is a formula for those films, a lot like Hallmark films. I feel the LDS film world is trying to adapt to those measures. But what hurts us is advertising and word of mouth. You won’t hear bishops behind the pulpit telling everyone to go see ‘The Fighting Preacher’ like they do in other churches. So we rely on other means and social media, and when that happens, the already limited pot of LDS audiences gets thinner and thinner.”
When it comes to actually making an LDS movie, Goodman said he wishes filmmakers would just own it.
“Faith films usually preach to the choir, and they do well because they are faithful,” he said. “But there is a reluctance from LDS filmmakers to fall into that trap. Often I hear filmmakers talk about their latest project saying, ‘Well, it’s kind of an LDS film, but kind of not’ — almost as it it has a sticky connotation by stating that it is LDS. It limits your audience. But you don’t see faith-based films apologizing for praising Jesus when telling their stories. So, in my opinion, you’re either making one or you’re not.”
Other highlights of this year’s schedule include a Flashback Festival program, with popular older films (think titles like “Singles Ward,” “The Best Two Years,” “Brigham City” and “Saints and Soldiers”) playing during the day, panel discussions on navigating distribution and adapting to the Christian market as LDS filmmakers, a screenwriting workshop hosted by Jenni James, the Family Film Competition and the the 48 Hour Film Program.
Additionally, there will be a presentation titled “Spirituality in Film” by Richard Dutcher, whose “God’s Army,” which is marking its 20th anniversary, is credited with kicking off the LDS film market. During Saturday’s awards show, Dutcher will be receiving a Pioneering award for his work, and filmmaker T.C. Christensen will be honored for lifetime achievement.
Faith-based films are the heart and soul of the festival, and it’s no surprise that filmmakers often cite their own little miracles along the way in bringing their projects to fruition.
Take the case of “Finding Grace” director Warren Fast, who was making his debut as a writer/director with a story of recognizing good in the face of terrible adversity.
“This was an uncharted endeavor and a little intimidating considering I had no experience or resources to begin with, just a passion for the story,” Workman said. “I believe God had a lot to do with us getting to where we are now.”
Workman feels that way, because right after shooting wrapped, the town they were filming in — Panama City, Florida — was mostly wiped out in 2018 by category 5 Hurricane Michael.
“All of our filming locations no longer exist, so we could not have done any reshoots even if wanted,” said Workman, who still lives in the area, where large swaths of devastation remain.
The hurricane set the movie’s production timetable back about one year.
“But there were just as many miracles that occurred in the process,” Workman said, “and we are proud of what we have been able to accomplish despite the trials.”
Contrast that with the miracle spawned by the “Heart of Africa” project, which set a goal of kick-starting the cinema industry in Congo.
Producer and co-writer Margaret Blair Young said the thing she most wanted LDS Film Festival audiences to know before the show is “that what they’re seeing is really the Congo, that this film was made 100 percent by the Congolese in their own country (and) that it launched the film industry there.”
Young relayed the reaction of one of the film’s main actors after seeing the project’s culmination.
“When he saw ‘Heart of Africa’ at the premiere, he said, ‘Now I can die in peace. You have done it. You have made a real film. Not just a video, but a real film,’” Young said.
Come see for yourself, at this year’s LDS Film Festival.