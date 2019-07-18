The new FatCats theater in Saratoga Springs will celebrate this week’s release of Disney’s live action remake of “The Lion King” with a movie event Friday at 9 a.m.
The event costs $12 per guest, including one “The Lion King” movie ticket, face painting, a small soft drink and popcorn, and a $5 arcade card.
The film runs one hour and 58 minutes long, and is rated PG by the Motion Picture Association of America “for sequences of violence and peril, and some thematic elements.”
The movie theater is located at 212 W. Pioneer Crossing, Saratoga Springs. Call (385) 213-4836 to reserve a spot at the event. More information is available online at http://fatcatsfun.com/movie-event-saratoga.
— Sarah Harris