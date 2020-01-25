Before Friday night's debut of his period thriller "Ironbark" at the Sundance Film Festival's Eccles Theatre, English director Dominic Cook told a story from the only previous time he had been to Utah.
Cook said it had been several years ago, when he happened to bring a project to work on at the Sundance Institute. Worn down by jet lag and suffering a bout of altitude sickness, Cook said he was at his first Sundance Institute gathering when he was introduced to someone named Bob.
"I was talking to this guy and he was very nice," Cook said. "I suddenly realized about two minutes into the conversation that I was talking to Robert Redford. Of course, (then) I clammed up."
"Ironbark" is based on the true story of British businessman Greville Wynn, who was recruited by MI6 to smuggle classified information out of the Soviet Union during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. Benedict Cumberbatch portrays Wynn in the film, but he appeared onscreen as himself in an introductory video played for the crowd just prior to the screening.
A personal message video is a Sundance rarity, but Cumberbatch wanted to relay his regrets for not being able to be there in person for the premiere. Cumberbatch is in New Zealand, where filming for his latest project, "The Power of the Dog," begins shooting Monday.
"So I have a good excuse-- not that I need one," a bearded Cumberbatch said from New Zealand. "Godspeed, and see you next year, maybe?"
-- Doug Fox