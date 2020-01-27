When you are jam packed into tight quarters with a bunch of other people, you can't help but overhear conversations.
So it was on Sunday afternoon at the Sundance Film Festival, as it was standing room only on a shuttle bus trapped in dense traffic heading from Main Street to the theater district by the Fresh Market in Park City.
A very energetic bus driver was playing a personal playlist of songs over the speaker in the front and talking up a storm with a group of nearby riders. As this was going on, Queen's "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" began playing.
That's when the bus driver dropped this nugget on her semi-captive audience: "I don't care what anybody says," she confidently stated, "this cover version is way better than Elvis Presley's!"
Nobody within earshot called her on it, but let's be clear about one thing: Freddie Mercury wrote "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" himself on acoustic guitar (albeit as a tribute to Elvis) -- amazingly, within 5-10 minutes. So the King most certainly did not play the song before Queen, so there was no sharing of ... er ... royalties.
-- Doug Fox