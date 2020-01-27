Sundance Film Festival Friday - Features 12
Festival-goers chat as they wait in line during the second day of the Sundance Film Festival on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in downtown Park City. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

 Isaac Hale Daily Herald

When you are jam packed into tight quarters with a bunch of other people, you can't help but overhear conversations.

So it was on Sunday afternoon at the Sundance Film Festival, as it was standing room only on a shuttle bus trapped in dense traffic heading from Main Street to the theater district by the Fresh Market in Park City.

A very energetic bus driver was playing a personal playlist of songs over the speaker in the front and talking up a storm with a group of nearby riders. As this was going on, Queen's "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" began playing.

That's when the bus driver dropped this nugget on her semi-captive audience: "I don't care what anybody says," she confidently stated, "this cover version is way better than Elvis Presley's!"

Nobody within earshot called her on it, but let's be clear about one thing: Freddie Mercury wrote "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" himself on acoustic guitar (albeit as a tribute to Elvis) -- amazingly, within 5-10 minutes. So the King most certainly did not play the song before Queen, so there was no sharing of ... er ... royalties.

-- Doug Fox

