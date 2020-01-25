Dynamic concert footage was captured during the filming of "Miss Americana," the new Taylor Swift documentary that played to a pair of raucous audiences at the Eccles Theatre during the opening two days of the Sundance Film Festival.
The vast majority of that incredible live action, however, didn't make it into the 86-minute final cut.
That was intentional, said producer Morgan Neville, crediting director Lana Wilson with the vision of focusing more on actual behind-the-scenes songwriting and often unglamorous day-to-day life of a global music icon.
"We have so much footage of past tours, and I think a decision that Lana made at the beginning was really smart," said Neville during the post-screening Q&A Friday morning. "Most pop star documentaries are really half concert films and half documentary, and it was like, 'Let's not do that.' Let's put the live concert stuff which people have seen in the background more — and we have mountains of it and great stuff — but I think (that) was really important."
As someone who typically writes about music and concerts, I couldn't agree more. What on-stage footage is included in "Miss Americana" is extremely stylish and energizing. However, that is the side of music most fans are already most familiar with. Live action fans of any band can describe to you what goes on during a concert from the audience perspective because that's included in the price of admission.
But the parts of "Miss Americana" that really stood out to me were glimpses into songwriting sessions — usually involving just Swift and a producer in a simple, casual studio setting. Wilson's cameras captured key lyrics, song phrases and melodies being born, then bounced back and forth and crafted, leading to the moments everyone is familiar with on record.
I've always been highly intrigued with the actual songwriting process and would give nearly anything to go back in time and see the creation of some of my favorite songs. Getting a personal look at this process should make today — or any day they see the film — a fairytale for fans of T-Swizzle.
When asked if there was any specific additional content she could have squeezed into the film, Wilson immediately pointed to more songwriting videos.
"We loved that material and had so much fun with it in the edit room," Wilson said. "She's never had a camera in the studio before. That's what we could have spent forever in."
Another conscious decision by Wilson was to highlight deeper album tracks in the film, rather than just plug in a string of Swift's most famous songs.
"I really wanted to use songs that were not No. 1 hits, but great songs," Wilson said. "You know, 'Out of the Woods,' 'All Too Well' ... songs that had a thematic story (and) emotional power — that weren't just like, 'Hey let's do a concert number now.' So that's how we chose the older songs that you do see in the film."
Wilson also noted that footage showing Swift backstage — and in the hallways leading to stage or award show appearances —were also some of her favorite moments.
"Personally, I do kind of really like the unglamorous stuff," Wilson said, pointing to a specific scene in the movie. "Just a little example: When she's in the silvery disco ball dress walking to the stage, I used to have a very long walk in, like she goes through the kitchen, a utility room ... it's a lengthy walk to the stage, saying hello to everyone there. It was great — but it was like 10 minutes long!"
Neville, who won an Oscar in 2014 as writer and director for Best Documentary Feature "20 Feet From Stardom," from the 2013 Sundance field, said a favorite scene of his also missed the final edit.
"There was one moment that I really loved that didn't make the cut," Neville said. "(It was Swift) backstage singing 'Bad Reputation' by Joan Jett while she's getting her makeup done. That was a good one."
For an expanded look Swift's excellent coming-of-age story in "Miss Americana," check out the Sundance edition of the Ticket entertainment section next Thursday.
— Doug Fox