Fathom Events is bringing “The Muppet Movie” back to the big screen for the film’s 40th anniversary.
The 1979 movie follows Kermit the Frog and his friends on a cross-country trek to find success in Hollywood. The film’s song “The Rainbow Connection” was nominated for Best Original Song at the 1980 Academy Awards and Golden Globes.
“‘The Muppet Movie’ is a cinematic treasure, a delightful film that may have been made 40 years ago but is truly timeless, thanks both to its iconic characters and to its always-stirring theme of following your dreams and believing in your own abilities,” said Tom Lucas, Fathom Events’ vice president of studio relations, in a press release. “This film’s return to the big screen is very well deserved and we are happy to work with Universal Pictures to give it a proper nationwide re-release.”
The film will screen in Utah County on Thursday and Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Cinemark 16, 1200 S. Towne Centre Blvd., Provo, and Thursday at 7 p.m. and Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. at Cinemark University Mall, 1010 S. 800 East, Orem.
Tickets cost $12.50-$13.41 and are available online along with more information at http://fathomevents.com. “The Muppet Movie” is rated G, and its runtime is one hour and 35 minutes.
— Sarah Harris