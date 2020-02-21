It is hard to imagine anyone not knowing the name “Fred Rogers,” or “Mr. Rogers.” He’s an icon among children’s television shows. In the film “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” Tom Hanks steps into the shoes of this iconic television legend and brings him to life in a different way for viewers to see and gain even more appreciation for Mr. Rogers.
The movie was inspired from a 1998 article in “Esquire” magazine written by Tom Junod. The story stars not only Hanks but also Matthew Rhys. Rhys is the Junod character in this film. He’s a cynical journalist who always seems to find something critical of even the world’s greatest heroes. But in the case of Fred Rogers, although he went into the assignment with the thought that he would expose the man as a phony, Lloyd Vogel (Rhys) winds up becoming one of Fred Rogers’ greatest fans.
Vogel is bitter and has been carrying a grudge against his absentee father for ages. Then one day his father comes back into his life, but Lloyd cannot let the anger go. His current assignment for the magazine is to write a 400-word puff piece about Mr. Rogers.
Rogers instinctively knows there is more going on under the façade of Lloyd Vogel. As the on-screen persona of Rogers merges with his real life, it becomes clear that Rogers is a genuinely caring man. His empathy for others is true. His calming nature is real. He is a likable fellow, to the chagrin of Vogel.
The journalist simply cannot let his cynicism go so he keeps digging and spending more and more time with Rogers. There has to be something amiss with this man. But what Vogel uncovers is that there is nothing to uncover. Empathy and decency are what viewers saw on TV with Fred Rogers and empathy and decency was what Rogers was all about in person.
This is a film about two people: Fred Rogers and Lloyd Vogel. It is a story about how their lives came together and how Vogel finally became a fan of the TV icon. What began as a 400-word puff piece assignment turned into a full-length cover story.
The film is now available on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K. There are plenty of bonus features including bloopers. For some reason Hanks had a difficult time zipping up that red sweater. There are also deleted scenes, a “making of” feature, and a fun look at how Hanks morphed into Rogers via makeup, hair, and costumes.
Daniel Tiger, one of Rogers’ characters who also has his own TV show, has a little featurette explaining that practice makes perfect. There is also a look at how the puppets and the look of the show were created. In the bonuses viewers learn that Hanks was Rogers’ favorite actor. The aim of the film was authenticity and for Hanks, the hardest part was slowing down, because Rogers did not speak quickly nor did he move and react quickly.
It is an interesting film with interesting visuals and at the heart of it is the story of two men and how their lives connected. It’s all about Rogers’ “power of empathy.”