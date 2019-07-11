Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” is a popular pick at summer outdoor movie series around Utah County.
The “Wreck-It Ralph” sequel will screen in Saratoga Springs, Lehi and Orem in the next week.
Saratoga Springs’ Summer Celebration Series will host a “Ralph Breaks the Internet” video game night Thursday at Neptune Park, 452 W. 400 North, Saratoga Springs. Pre-movie activities — including live music, free kids’ crafts, games, life-size video games and arcades — will begin at 7:30 p.m. The movie will start at dusk, around 9:15 p.m. Guests are invited to bring blankets and chairs to watch the film.
Guests are also invited to bring blankets to Lehi’s outdoor summer movie screening of “Ralph Breaks the Internet” on Friday at Ivory Ridge Park, 3200 N. 560 West, Lehi. The movie will begin at dusk, about 9 p.m. Admission is free, and the event will include free popcorn.
The film is up next as well at the SCERA Center for the Arts’ summer outdoor movie series. “Ralph Breaks the Internet” will show Wednesday at dusk at the SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre at SCERA Park, 600 S. 400 East, Orem. Admission costs $3-$4, seating is general admission and guests are invited to bring blankets to sit on or rent chairs for $1 each.
“Ralph Breaks the Internet” is rated PG by the Motion Picture Association of America “for some action and rude humor.” The film’s runtime is one hour and 52 minutes.
— Sarah Harris