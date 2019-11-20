If you thought Utahns loved Disney, the launch of Disney+ showed that they do.
Disney+, Disney’s new streaming service, launched last week, something an analysis of Google Trends shows Utahns were really looking forward to.
The website MattressInsider.com looked at Google Search Trends data for the past 12 months to see which states searched most for information about Disney+ before its launch.
Utah came in at No. 1, by a large margin. Utah came in with an interest level of 100%. Idaho was second with 73% and Wyoming was third with 70%.
“We suspect the citizens of Utah aren’t going to be getting much sleep any time soon with all the binge watching they’re likely going to be doing,” wrote Jonathan Prichard, founder and CEO of the website.
On the lower interest level, the District of Columbia came in last at 33%, Vermont at 38% and New York at 41%.