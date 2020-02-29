What do you know about the key issues Millennials are facing in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints?
Would you like to know more?
Those golden questions were addressed uniquely and beautifully in the film "Who We Are," which made its premiere at the LDS Film Festival on Thursday night at the SCERA Center For the Arts in Orem. The film will receive a second festival showing on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
When it comes to the subject matter of LDS-themed feature films, "Who We Are" stands alone, especially in its temerity of examining touchy topics that aren't often talked about openly in church circles. You know, things like pornography, drug addiction, teenage pregnancy and same-sex attraction.
That it accomplishes it all with understanding, kindness and unconditional love in a fictional storyline makes it all the more impactful.
Triple threat Michael Flynn, who wrote, directed and produced the film, seemed wistful near the end of a near-20-minute question-and-answer session following the premiere.
"I wanted to do something different," he said. "I was tired of not dealing with issues. I was tired of a lack of human drama, I suppose. I've got to be honest with you guys, I don't know what this film is going to do. I'm so close to it, I've lost all objectivity."
If enthusiastic audience applause at the conclusion was any indication, the film should be well received if it does indeed have an opportunity to cast a wider net in public screenings.
"When we throw it out to the public, if the distributors will jump on board and give us that blessing, that opportunity -- I don't know," Flynn said. "But I think it's worth the risk. I think it's worth a chance to find out. How are people going to react to something that is different -- because it is different. And I wanted it to be different. And it ended up being different. And I'm glad. I guess that's my point."
Flynn said he came up with the idea for "Who We Are" more than 10 years ago, and worked on the script over a four-year period.
"It went through a lot of different iterations, especially openings and a lot of stuff," he said. "It was actually a lot of fun to write. It was a really fun, creative experience."
The basic setup of the film is six single young adults who have never met before, show up to spend a weekend together at a cabin near Sundance Resort in Provo Canyon. The six, equally divided between males and females, were ostensibly selected to participate in an odd project via email correspondence. All are members of the LDS Church, and they are instructed to get to know each other through in-depth conversations, and to record those interactions on video, for some future, nebulous project.
Of course, everyone puts up a facade of having it all together early on, but as the group gets to know each other more deeply, the conversations get way more personal and -- surprise -- it turns out that each of the characters are facing disparate challenges and issues that impact the role the church plays in their lives.
"The reason that I was drawn to it is because I think it's very important not to assume that everyone is the same as us or even, if you're a part of one religion, that everyone sees the religion the same as you do," said Kenna Lynn Stewart, who plays Mollie, a brash, tatted-up convert originally from Boston. "I think it's imperative that everyone comes from a different angle and is drawn in for different reasons and especially in our Millennial generation. I think it's imperative that we recognize that. There's no cookie cutter anymore. It's not a thing. And I don't think there ever was one before. I think that we assumed there was, but that's just not the way it is. So I want this conversation to be started and to continue."
The cast got together and rehearsed in Flynn's basement for a couple weeks before rolling cameras, which went a long way to bolstering the camaraderie evident on film. The actual shoot was accomplished in just 11 days.
Alex Diaz, who plays Miguel (although mostly referred to as Spielberg since he is hoping to get into film school and takes an interest in doing a lot of the video shooting of his new friends), said art kind of imitated life in the case of developing cast bonds.
"We kind of experienced this film our first day together," Diaz said. "We talked about our deep stuff, just naturally. Well, Michael kind of pried, but he wanted us to get to know each other really well. And we love each other. We love everybody, as we should do as Christians."
Mason Davis, who plays Cole, a former baseball star who was sent home from his mission to repair injuries suffered in a car accident only to become hooked on painkillers, said the most important thing about the movie is just to get the conversation started.
"I don't think it was our job as the artists to give you the answers. Our job as the artist is to get you talking about it," said Davis, admitting he connected closely to his character, since he is eight years sober himself from drugs and alcohol. "I've done a couple LDS films, and I liked the appeal of doing something risky. Something that we haven't seen in the LDS community. That was a fun challenge to bring upon myself."
Kelsie Elena plays Riley, a self-assured, outwardly confident character who initially only clams up when questioned about the reasons why she had broken off a previous engagement. Naturally, her new friends keep picking away at the reason over several different discussions, until she finally dishes all the details.
Elena said it's easy for people to feel alienated over some doctrines or mistakes, whether their own or those of others.
"I think the gospel has a lot of good things to offer ... I just want the world to know that everyone else is not perfect," she said. "We don't think we're perfect, and we know everyone else is not perfect, and we just want everyone there on Sunday, baptized or not. I just think the core is that we love each other, and I think we're losing sight of that sometimes."
All the actors played nuanced parts and had quality story arcs, but some of the most emotional scenes revolved around Richard, played by Cooper Sutton, whose initial overconfident demeanor masks some intensely personal struggles with his sexuality and what that means in the eternal scheme of things.
"I wanted to make sure that I understood personally about how I felt about myself and the church, and how I wanted to interact with everyone in the industry, out of the industry, in the church and what-not," Sutton said about his reason for taking the role. "So when I read the script that's the first thing that was on my mind."
In seeing the actors discuss the film after the premiere, it seemed obvious that they all connected very strongly with the characters they were portraying. That was pretty much confirmed when Scout Smith accidentally referred to her character, Spree, as a real person.
"I would say the overwhelming feeling I had was just the presence of love, and lack of any judgment in the script -- and that is how I want to live my life, and that is how Spree lived her life," Smith said, before catching herself. "She's not a real person, what am I saying? That is how my character was written. I learned so much from this script, and I'm thankful we're starting to have those conversations."
Considering the believability of their performances, and being the LDS Film Festival and all, the actors were asked about their church background.
"We were all raised in the church," said Stewart, who is currently starring in the production of "Talley's Folly" at the Covey Center For the Arts in Provo. "Some of us are more active than others -- and we're not going to tell you who!"
Elena touched on the movie's inclusive nature, and hopes it's an approach whose time has come.
"We all have sins, they're just all different," said Elena. "What we're trying to help get out, and I don't think it's a matter of if this type of movie is going to be made and spread, it's a question of when. And I would love to believe that we're ready for it now."