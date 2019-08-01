Sego, S2_Cool and The Rubies will take the stage this week at the Provo Rooftop Concert Series.
The show is set to be the second-to-last concert in the series’ 10th and final season.
Headliner Sego, an alternative rock band created in Utah and now based in Los Angeles, has performed previously at the series, as has Stuart Maxfield, frontman of indie electronic project S2_Cool and local rock group Fictionist. The Rubies are a girl band from Provo.
The concert will take place Friday from 7:30 to 10 p.m., with the area open to concertgoers at 6 p.m. All Provo Rooftop Concert Series shows are free and take place in front of the Nu Skin building at 100 W. Center St., Provo. More information is available online at http://rooftopconcertseries.com.
— Sarah Harris