Multi-talented songstress Bernadette Peters has done most everything in her award-winning career -- except, apparently, ever appear in Utah.
Peters will mark her Beehive State debut on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. when she will perform in concert at Utah Valley University's Noorda Center For the Performing Arts in Orem.
Peters is a three-time Tony Award-winner and a Golden Globes winner, and has also received three Emmy and four Grammy nominations in a career which has seen her dazzle audiences on stage, film and television, as well as music recordings.
Peters recently starred as Dolly Gallagher Levi in the hit musical "Hello, Dolly!" Other recent theater credits include City Center’s Encores! production of "A Bed and a Chair: A New York Love Affair," and on Broadway, Stephen Sondheim’s "A Little Night Music and Follies."
Peters has also logged an impressive list of television credits in her career, most recent including Amazon Prime’s "Mozart in the Jungle," which won the 2016 Golden Globe for Best Television Series -- Musical or Comedy. She also appears in the CBS All Access series "The Good Fight," a spin-off of the network’s popular series "The Good Wife."
Musically, she has performed on four Grammy-winning albums, has released six solo albums, appeared on numerous Broadway original cast recordings and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Saturday's show will undoubtedly be one to remember.
Tickets range from $69 to $149 and are available at uvu.universitytickets.com.
-- Doug Fox