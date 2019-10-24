The Buzzards and Bees Music Festival is ready to kick off its second-year event this weekend in Provo.
If more than 80 bands representing the best of the local music scene performing at 10 different downtown venues sounds like your type of deal, then what are you waiting for? Pick up your tickets now!
The festival begins Friday night with the Goth Prom. It will be held from 8 p.m. to midnight at The Boxcar Studios, 156 W. 500 South, Provo. Performing will be Madge + New Shack, and DJ Kid Machine.
The festival gets into full swing Saturday at 4 p.m. and runs through midnight. Shows will be held at Velour Live Music Gallery, St. Mary's Episcopal Church, Meno Trope Hall, The Underground Social Hall, The Man Barber (Acoustic Stage), ABG's (21+), Third Space Studios, The Swamp Stage, Boothe Brothers Music and Peace on Earth.
Some of the more well-known bands/artists scheduled to perform include Pinguin Mofex, Ryan Innes, Robert Loud, Jenn Blosil, Harbor Patrol, S2_Cool, Belle Jewel, Queenadilla, Leaping Gnome, Kathleen Frewin, Goldmyth and many, many more.
Wristbands, which allow you to move freely between any venue and show (as space allows), cost $15 in advance (at 24tix.com) or $20 the day of the show. Visit buzzardsandbees.com for a full schedule of band performances and additional information.
-- Doug Fox