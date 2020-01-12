In 2013 and 2014, the song "Let it Go" was everywhere after the release of Disney's original "Frozen" film was released.
After the release of the film's sequel in November, the song "Into the Unknown" has made similar waves over the past few weeks.
A video created by the Rise Up Children's Choir last month combined the two songs, and has gotten quite a bit of attention online.
The video, which was filmed at Evermore Park in Pleasant Grove, has racked up more than 2.7 million views.
The Rise Up Children's Choir was formed in 2019, and is based in Utah.