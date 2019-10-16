You’ve seen him as a coach on "The Voice," but now you can see him in person.
Country music star Blake Shelton will make a stop on his “Friends and Heroes 2020” tour at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Salt Lake City show will be on Feb. 27, 2020.
The stop is one of 16 locations across the Midwest and western United States announced Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Shelton will be joined on the tour by Lauren Alaina, American Idol Season 10 runner-up. There will also be appearances at select locations on the tour by The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Trace Adkins.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 25 at https://blakeshelton.com.
Shelton won the Country Music Association’s “Entertainer of the Year” in 2012 and is a five-time Male Vocalist of the Year as well. He has also worked as a coach on NBC’s “The Voice” since 2011.