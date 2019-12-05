The Brandi Carlile show scheduled for Friday at Vivint Smart Home Arena has been postponed due to illness.
Official word came Thursday evening.
The show has been rescheduled for Feb. 8. Tickets for Friday's show will be honored on the rescheduled date.
"To all our fans in Salt Lake City, we are sorry we can't be with you tomorrow night," Carlile said in a statement. "We were really looking forward to seeing you all and now will just have to wait a little bit longer before we rock the Vivint! Have a wonderful holiday season and we will see you in February!"
-- Doug Fox