Stand-up comedians Dave Chappelle and Joe Rogan will perform Aug. 3 at USANA Amphitheatre in West Valley City.
Chappelle has won two Grammy Awards and two Emmy Awards for his comedy on shows like “Saturday Night Live.” Rogan is also known for his TV appearances and was a host on “Fear Factor.”
Tickets to the Utah show are priced starting at $45.50 and will go on sale to the general public Saturday at 10 a.m. online at http://smithstix.com. Tickets will go on sale Friday through Ticketmaster Verified Fan, with registration open through Wednesday at 10 p.m.
Cellphones, cameras and recording devices will not be allowed at the performance. Any audience member caught with a cellphone inside the venue will be immediately ejected. All phones and smart watches brought to the venue will be secured in locked pouches for the concert.