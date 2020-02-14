What better time than Valentine's Day to pour some sugar on the one you love?
Def Leppard will be embarking on a stadium tour this summer with Motley Crue. When that tour is over, however, the English rockers will kick off an exclusive 16-date fall arena tour with special guest ZZ Top, it was announced Friday morning. Dubbed the "20/20 Vision Tour," the newly released dates include an Oct. 15 concert at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.
"What a year this is going to be," said Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott in a press release announcing the tour. First, sold-out stadiums, then we go on tour with the mighty ZZ Top! Having been an admirer of the band for a lifetime, it's gonna be a real pleasure to finally do some shows together ... maybe some of us will get to go for a spin with (ZZ Top guitarist) Billy (Gibbons) in one of those fancy cars."
"We're excited about hitting the road with Def Leppard this fall, we've been fans of theirs since forever," Gibbons said. "We've been at this for 50 years now and the forthcoming run with them underscores that the good times are really just beginning. ... Joe Elliott is always welcome to ride shotgun with us, and we won't even ask him to pay for the gas."
Tickets for the Vivint Arena show are slated to go on sale to the general public beginning Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com. Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour, so Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 10 p.m. Presale details are available at www.citientertainment.com.
Def Leppard has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, including two Diamond awards for individual album sales over 10 million. Some of the band's biggest hits include "Pour Some Sugar on Me," "Animal," "Hysteria," "Rocket," "Photograph" and "Rock of Ages."
ZZ Top is now celebrating its 50th anniversary and has recorded more than 30 million album sales. Top songs include "La Grange," "Tush," Legs," "Sharp Dressed Man," "Got Me Under Pressure" and "Gimme All Your Lovin'."