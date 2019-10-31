And so it begins ... rock fans can pencil in their first announced concert of the 2020 season at USANA Amphitheatre.
The wheel in the sky keeps on turning as Journey -- along with the Pretenders -- will appear at USANA Amphitheatre on May 21, it was announced Thursday.
The venerable rock band will kick off a five-month, 60-date North American tour with the Pretenders in tow on May 15 in Ridgefield, Washington. The Salt Lake City show falls early in the tour, coming in the fifth slot. The tour continues through a Sept. 12 date in Bethel, New York.
Tickets go on sale on Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.
The 2020 tour is said to feature all new production from start to finish.
Journey, inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in the class of 2017, is one of the most popular American rock bands of all time. Since its formation in 1973, the band has churned out 19 Top 40 singles, 25 gold and platinum albums and sold nearly 100 million albums. The band recently completed a highly successful residency in Las Vegas.
Journey features original members in Neal Schon (guitar) and Ross Valory (bass), longtime members Jonathan Cain (keys, guitars) and Steve Smith (drums), and lead singer Arnel Pineda.
The Pretenders, fronted by guitarist/vocalist Chrissie Hynde, are known for songs such as "Back on the Chain Gang," "Brass in Pocket" and "My City Was Gone."