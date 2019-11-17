Kiss is officially back on the calendar.
The band's "End of the Road" tour show at USANA Amphitheatre that was postponed this past September, due to an untimely medical procedure for bassist Gene Simmons, has been officially rescheduled. The new date will be Sept. 24.
Original tickets will still be honored for the new date, and refunds for those who can no longer attend will be available at the point of original purchase.
There is one complication for ticket refunds, however, if your seats were purchased via the Flash Seats platform. USANA Amphitheatre recently switched to Ticketmaster as its ticket provider. Patrons who purchased tickets via Flash Seats will be sent an e-ticket, which will allow entrance to the concert. No refunds will be given through the Flash Seats Marketplace, as that marketplace will no longer be open. So those tickets will need to be sold on a secondary market site.
New tickets to the rescheduled show will go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.
For questions regarding tickets or refunds, call (801) 467-8499 or (800) 888-8499 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday or via email at customerservice@smithstix.com.
-- Doug Fox