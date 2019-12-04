Maroon 5 will be looking to make some new "Memories" with Utah music fans at USANA Amphitheatre in 2020.
The American rock band announced its 2020 tour early Wednesday morning, and it features a stop on Aug. 24 at USANA Amphitheatre. Meghan Trainor will be the opening act.
The 41-date North American tour will kick off on May 30 in Chula Vista, California, and hit amphitheaters and several stadiums before wrapping up Sept. 17 in Tampa, Florida.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Dec. 13. Presales for American Express and Citi cardholders will begin on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. For further information, visit Maroon5.com or LiveNation.com.