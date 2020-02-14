Can't get enough of Fox's No. 1 hit TV show "The Masked Singer"? Well, this summer you will have the chance to experience the phenomenon live.
It was announced Friday morning that "The Masked Singer National Tour" will be coming to Kingsbury Hall in Salt Lake City on July 16.
According to a press release announcing the tour, audiences can expect to see their favorite characters brought to life onstage, including surprise celebrity guests. Tickets for the tour, which will visit 45 cities, are now on sale at LiveNation.com.
The live show will include two celebrity guest hosts -- and feature one local celebrity who will be in disguise. The local celebrity will be unmasked at the end of the night.
For further information on tickets or the tour itself, visit www.themaskedsingertour.com.