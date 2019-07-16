Singer and rapper Post Malone announced Monday his "Runaway Tour" will stop Nov. 11 at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.
The North American tour is set to kick off Sept. 14 in Washington and end Nov. 20 in California.
Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh will also perform on the tour as special guests.
Tickets are set to go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. online through Vivint Smart Home Arena and Live Nation.
A presale for Citi card members will take place Tuesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 10 p.m., with more details at http://citientertainment.com. T-Mobile is also offering customers exclusive access to stage-front pit tickets for the tour, with more information at http://t-mobile.com/music.