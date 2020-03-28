One of Utah's most anticipated rock concerts of the year -- and perhaps tops on the pure pomp and circumstance level -- has been postponed.
Already, pretty much all of the concerts scheduled for March and April have either been postponed or canceled, but now the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent social distancing mandates have reached out six months into the future to postpone Roger Waters' "This is Not a Drill" tour stop at Vivint Smart Home Arena. That show had been scheduled for Sept. 30.
Waters, in fact, has decided to scrap his entire 31-date North American tour, which was scheduled to kick off on July 8 in Pittsburgh, pushing the whole thing to 2021 in the wake of the current pandemic.
“The bad news is: I’ve had to postpone my tour until next year," Waters said in a press release. "Bummer, but if it saves one life, it’s worth it."
AEG Presents/Concerts West advises purchasers to hold onto their tickets for further information.
Additionally, Vstar Entertainment Group and Vivint Arena announced the cancellation of the "Paw Patrol Live! "Race to the Rescue" shows on May 30-31 due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
Paw Patrol ticket holders who purchased with a credit card will automatically be refunded. Those who purchased in cash at the box office must contact the box office for a refund. The box office is currently closed and unable to process in-person refunds. Patrons are advised to call (801) 325-2704 or email tickets@vivintarena.com with questions.
-- Doug Fox