If Cher could truly "Turn Back Time," she probably would have scheduled her "Here We Go Again Tour" for later in the year.
But better late than never, and that's exactly what she did Thursday with an announcement that all dates on the tour have been postponed, effective immediately.
Cher had been set to appear at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on April 28. That concert has been postponed until Oct. 17.
“I'm heartbroken, but the health of my fans and my touring family comes first," Cher said in an official statement. "The shows have been really special, but nothing is more important than everybody's safety. I’m excited to see everyone when we’re back out on the road.”
Tickets for the Vivint show will still be honored in October, and fans don't need anything if they want to keep their tickets and current seat locations. Refunds, if desired, can be received at point of purchase.