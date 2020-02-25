There's some supernatural concert forces at play, and they have conjured up a co-headlining tour combining Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire.
Dubbed the "Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour," the two top-flight bands will hit USANA Amphitheatre in Salt Lake City on June 30. The general public onsale begins Friday at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com. Details for a Citi presale -- which runs Wednesday at noon through Thursday at 10 a.m. -- are available at www.citientertainment.com.
This tour will mark the first time these two musical acts have shared the same stage in the U.S. The tour opens June 19 in Chula Vista, California, and wraps up Aug. 29 in Tampa, Florida. The tour includes a total of 32 dates across the U.S.
"It's a great joy and honor to co-share music with the magnificent elements of Earth, Wind & Fire," Santana said. "We look forward to delight, joy and ecstasy. I feel like a 20-year-old on stage playing with my band, and they deliver incredible energy on every song. When we hit the stage, we know we will touch your heart and make you dance, sing, cry, laugh and leave your worries and fears behind. The shows will feature the hits of yesterday, today and tomorrow ... with energy!"
-- Doug Fox