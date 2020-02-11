It’s that time of year where the summer concert announcements are really starting to roll in.
For a couple weeks every January and carrying over into early February, I hibernate from concert news out of physical and mental necessity — mainly due to the pre-, during and after-effects of covering the Sundance Film Festival. But having now emerged from my Sundance cocoon once again, it’s apparent that a plethora of concert announcements were released in the past few weeks, including some pretty notable shows.
So without further ado, here is a list of recent concert announcements you may have missed:
ROGER WATERS: This is perhaps the biggest show announcement so far this year in terms of pure scope, pomp and circumstance. I don’t believe the former Pink Floyd frontman has ever brought his solo act to Salt Lake City, but he will be doing just that on Sept. 30 when his “This Is Not a Drill” tour hits Vivint Smart Home Arena. The tour will hit just 31 cities across the U.S. and Canada — and in a first for the very theatrical Waters, it will be performed in the round.
“It’ll be a new show,” said Waters in the tour press release. “It will be no-holds-barred. My work is to think, ‘Well, how can I make rock ‘n’ roll more interesting or theatrical or exciting or visual or musical or whatever?’ That’s what I’ve spent the last 50 years doing, expressing myself.”
Tickets are on sale now at RogerWaters.com.
BACKSTREET BOYS: In a hot-off-the-presses release, the “DNA World Tour” is coming to USANA Amphitheatre on Aug. 12. A presale is now in play, but tickets to the general public go on sale Friday at noon at LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.
MEGADETH/LAMB OF GOD/TRIVIUM/IN FLAMES: Sparked by frontman Dave Mustaine’s return to the stage following his recovery from throat cancer, this will mark Megadeth’s first American tour (hitting 55 cities) since 2017. The show arrives July 29 at USANA Amphitheatre. Tickets go on sale Friday at 9 a.m. at LiveNation.com.
THE CIRCLE/WHITESNAKE/NIGHT RANGER: What are the odds that feuding Van Halen frontmen Sammy Hagar and David Lee Roth will share the same stage at USANA Amphitheatre — albeit two weeks apart? Hagar will be bringing his current band The Circle — featuring ex-Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson — to USANA Amphitheatre on Sept. 10, and Roth is opening up for Kiss there on Sept. 24. I don’t think Hagar has played a public solo show in Utah since appearing at the David O. McKay Center in August of 1999. In addition to The Circle’s repertoire of Hagar, Van Halen and Led Zeppelin material, you know Whitesnake and Night Ranger will be bringing along a lot of radio hit star power as well. Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.
FOREIGNER/KANSAS/EUROPE: The “Juke Box Heroes Tour 2020” featuring a trio of classic rock bands will be coming to USANA Amphitheatre on July 21. Tickets on sale now at LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.
INCUBUS/311/BADFLOWER: Incubus and 311 are well known rock bands, but new group Badflower may be off your radar a bit. The Los Angeles-based rockers opened for Shinedown this past summer at USANA and really rocked the joint with an exhilarating live set. This tour comes to USANA Amphitheatre on July 24. Tickets on sale now at LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.
NICKELBACK/STONE TEMPLE PILOTS/SWITCHFOOT: The “All the Right Reasons 2020 Tour” is coming Sept. 19 to USANA Amphitheatre. Nickelback will be playing the diamond-certified No. 1 album in its entirety. Tickets on sale now at LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.
CHRIS STAPLETON/SHERYL CROW/THE DIRTY KNOBS WITH MIKE CAMPBELL: Billed as “The All American Road Show,” this three-act tour will be coming to USANA Amphitheatre on June 25. In addition to the headliners, it will be intriguing to see what Mike Campbell, Tom Petty’s former sidekick who just came off tour in Fleetwood Mac, is up to with his new project. Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.
GOO GOO DOLLS/LIFEHOUSE/FOREST BLAKK: The “Miracle Pill Summer Tour,” named after the Goos’ new album, will arrive July 28 at USANA Amphitheatre. Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.
DISTURBED/STAIND/BAD WOLVES: “The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour,” featuring a heavy dose of that classic Disturbed album, will hit the USANA Amphitheatre stage on Sept. 9. Tickets are on sale at LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.
LIVE/BUSH/OUR LADY PEACE: This alternative rock trio will be appearing on Oct. 12 at USANA Amphitheatre. Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.
OzUNA: The “Nibiru World Tour,” will hit Vivint Smart Home Arena on May 16. Tickets are on sale now at VivintArena.com and Ticketmaster.com.
JUSTIN BIEBER/KEHLANI/JADEN SMITH: The Biebs’ “Changes Tour” will set off alarms on June 9 at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Tickets are on sale now at VivintArena.com and Ticketmaster.com.
JAMES TAYLOR/JACKSON BROWNE: This feel-good Americana duo will hit the Maverik Center stage on May 21. Tickets on sale now at SmithsTix.com.
TOOL: Alternative rockers Tool will appear March 16 at the Maverik Center. Tickets on sale now at SmithsTix.com.
THE LUMINEERS/GREGORY ALAN ISAKOV: This show will appear Aug. 12 at the Maverik Center. Tickets on sale now at SmithsTix.com.
Stay tuned, many more shows will surely be announced in the weeks ahead.