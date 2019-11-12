They say that time heals all wounds, and that appears to be the case for volatile rock and roll brothers Chris and Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes.
The Black Crowes broke up in 2013, with brothers Chris Robinson (vocals) and Rich Robinson (guitar) vowing never to play or even speak together again. Thankfully for rock fans, the emotional thaw has occurred, with the brothers reforming for a reunion tour that will honor the 30th anniversary of The Black Crowes' groundbreaking debut record, "Shake Your Money Maker."
The tour, which kicks off June 17 in Austin, Texas, eventually will roll into Salt Lake City on Sept. 1 at USANA Amphitheatre. Tickets are already onsale at LiveNation.com.
While the brothers are reforming The Black Crowes, the rest of the band will feature all new musicians.
In a press release announcing the tour, both brothers expressed appreciation for being able to eventually mend fences with each other.
"I'm thrilled and blessed to be playing with my brother celebrating the music we've made and bringing our lives together full circle," said Chris Robinson. "Long live rock 'n' roll and The Black Crowes!"
"First and foremost, I'm really happy to have my brother back in my life," Rich Robinson said. "To be able to play music again together and celebrate the first record we made as kids, is a gift. To have these songs stand up after 30 years is something I could've never fathomed."
The band will be playing "Shake Your Money Maker" in its entirety on the tour, along with other well-known hits from the band's eight studio albums.
As currently announced, the reunion tour is scheduled for 46 shows across North America. The final listed date is Sept. 19 at The Forum in Los Angeles.