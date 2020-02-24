On Monday, The Black Keys announced their "Let's Rock" summer tour that will hit 35 cities across the United States during a two-month run.
The tour includes a Salt Lake City date -- a stop at USANA Amphitheatre on July 14. As an added bonus, noted blues guitarist Gary Clark Jr. will be the special guest for the tour, and the SLC show also will include The Marcus King Band as opener.
Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time at TheBlackKeys.com or LiveNation.com.
The tour is in support of the band's ninth studio album, titled "Let's Rock," which was released on June 28.
The tour will kick off on July 1 in Portland, Oregon. The Salt Lake date will come early as the show is the fifth stop on the U.S. tour. The tour will wrap up on Sept. 6 in Jacksonville, Florida.
-- Doug Fox