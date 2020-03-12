With a new studio album on the way, The Killers announced an ambitious world tour on Thursday.
"Imploding the Mirage" is the name of the new album and corresponding tour. The album is set for release on May 29, with the world tour kicking off a few days earlier, May 26, in the United Kingdom.
The Killers will tour throughout Europe with a series of high-profile shows through July 18.
The band will kick off the North America portion of its tour on Aug. 18 in Denver, and Utah fans will not have long to wait for their Killers fix, as the band will perform at Vivint Smart Home Arena the following night, Aug. 19. Tickets for all U.S. and Canada dates will go on sale March 20 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Additionally, all tickets bought online will come with a CD copy of "Imploding the Mirage."
The U.S./Canada leg of the tour will include 32 shows over most of two months, before wrapping up on Oct. 10 in Detroit, Michigan. The Smiths' Johnny Marr will be the opening act on all these shows.
From there, the band will travel to Australia for four shows in November and then to Mexico for another four shows. The 2020 tour comes to a conclusion on Dec. 4 with a stadium show in Zapopan, Mexico.
The Killers do have Utah ties, as lead singer Brandon Flowers spent a few of his teenage years in Nephi. After calling Las Vegas, Nevada, home for many years, Flowers and his family relocated to Park City a couple years ago.
"Imploding the Mirage" includes several featured performances from artists such as Lindsey Buckingham, kd lang, Weyes Blood, Adam Granduciel (War On Drugs), Blake Mills and Lucius. Lead single "Caution" features a guitar solo from Buckingham, the Fleetwood Mac legend.