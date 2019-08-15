Vivint announced Thursday that Twenty One Pilots added a Salt Lake City stop on their Bandito Tour. The band will perform at Vivint Smart Home Arena on Oct. 28.
The group is known for its songs including “Heathens,” which spent four weeks in the No. 2 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 list, and their single “Stressed Out” which spent 18 weeks in the top 10.
The Bandito Tour includes stops worldwide including France, the UK, Italy, Germany, and U.S. stops in Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Minnesota, Iowa, Colorado, Nevada, California, Texas and now Utah.
Those looking for tickets can preregister for the Verified Fan presale at https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/twentyonepilotsSLC. Tickets go on sale Aug. 23.