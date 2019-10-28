The scheduled Twenty One Pilots landing at Vivint Smart Home Arena on Monday has been hit with a weather delay, postponing the popular band's Salt Lake City concert for one week.
The band released the following statement this morning:
"Snowfall has made it impossible for us to make it to Salt Lake City in time for our show. As tough as this decision was, we could not justify endangering our crew on the slick roads through the mountains. The plan is to move the event to November 4th. Your ticket is good for the new date."
The band has been performing at arenas around the world since last October on its "The Bandito" tour, which included a Vivint Arena stop last November as well. The band is currently on a new North American leg of the tour, and played in Denver on Sunday night.
