Kiss is well known for having a "Black Diamond" in its setlist. But when the band's "End of the Road" tour picks back up again on Feb. 1, it's going to be featuring another variation of the gem: Diamond David Lee Roth.
Kiss announced Tuesday that the Van Halen frontman will be joining as the special guest as the "End of the Road" tour wends its way to an inevitable conclusion. These will be solo shows for Roth, who will have his own dual-guitar band (because that's just how many guitarists you need to replicate Eddie Van Halen's parts!), in addition to other musicians. Roth's current status in Van Halen is somewhat unknown -- Roth has said in various radio interviews the band is over as we know it and that he will proudly be carrying the banner forward from here, but there have been no official announcements from the mothership itself.
The tour kicks off again on Feb. 1 in New Hampshire and will eventually land at USANA Amphitheatre on Sept. 24, in a date that was rescheduled from a postponed appearance three months ago. There are only four tour dates listed following the USANA date.
Also announced, the "End of the Road" tour will officially come to a close on July 17, 2021, at a New York location yet to be announced.
