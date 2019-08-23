We’re not sure there will be a fire, but you will be beside yourself with vocal positivity as the SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre in Orem hosts a free musical gospel fireside on Sunday.
The musical fireside will feature the Debra Bonner Unity Gospel Choir, the Hilltop United Methodist Gospel Choir, and the Salt Lake City Mass Choir in a program that is billed to feature “stirring songs of praise.”
The free fireside — no tickets or reservations required — is set to begin at 7 p.m., with the doors opening an hour earlier at 6. Patrons are advised to bring blankets or a low back lawn chair. There will be a limited amount of seating provided, but it is expected to go fast. Suggested dress is casual.
— Doug Fox