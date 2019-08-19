The Moth & The Flame 01

The Moth & The Flame perform at Velour Live Music Gallery on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Provo. On Monday, the band was announced as the headliner for the final Provo Rooftop Concert Series event, occurring on Sept. 6. (Photo by Michael Schnell, special to the Daily Herald).

 Michael Schnell

The Provo Rooftop Concert Series is turning to a local favorite to close out its incredible 10-year run of free downtown concerts.

The Moth & The Flame has been named as the headliner for the Sept. 6 show, the ultimate Provo Rooftop Concert Series event. Joining them on the stage in front of the Nu Skin building in downtown Provo will be I Don't Know How But They Found Me, and The Backseat Lovers.

The Moth & The Flame got its start in Provo before relocating to Los Angeles. This will mark the band's fourth appearance at the Rooftop series -- and its third headlining stint.

The show is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Doug Fox is the Features Editor at the Daily Herald. He primarily covers rock music in addition to all things entertainment.

