The Provo Rooftop Concert Series is turning to a local favorite to close out its incredible 10-year run of free downtown concerts.
The Moth & The Flame has been named as the headliner for the Sept. 6 show, the ultimate Provo Rooftop Concert Series event. Joining them on the stage in front of the Nu Skin building in downtown Provo will be I Don't Know How But They Found Me, and The Backseat Lovers.
The Moth & The Flame got its start in Provo before relocating to Los Angeles. This will mark the band's fourth appearance at the Rooftop series -- and its third headlining stint.
The show is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.