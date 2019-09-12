The hits of Foreigner are on tap at the Utah State Fairpark as the popular 1970s and '80s rock band makes an appearance Friday at the Days of '47 Arena as part of the Utah State Fair.
According to recent setlists posted of the band's shows, it appears it will be hits and nothing but hits throughout the performance. Thankfully, the band has plenty to its credit, including songs like "Feels Like the First Time," "Cold as Ice," "Hot Blooded," "Double Vision," "Head Games," "Dirty White Boy," "Urgent," "Juke Box Hero" and "I Want to Know What Love Is."
The show is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices range from $25-$45 and are available at all SmithsTix locations.
-- Doug Fox