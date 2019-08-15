The 14th annual Geezerfest rock ’n’ roll music festival this weekend will serve as a grand finale to Orem’s Summer Concert Series.
This year’s Geezerfest will feature 22 bands, food trucks and giveaways as a two-day event “about friends, family and fun,” according to a Geezerfest 2019 media release.
“Our roots started in a backyard barbecue and we have grown to over 700 strong as musicians, former musicians in Utah and Salt Lake counties, and families and friends of musicians,” the release said. “With the sponsorship of Orem City, we now are opening up the venue to the general public to attend, and it promises to be a memorable event for years to come.”
The free event will open Friday at 5:15 p.m. at Orem City Park Pavilion, 300 E. 100 North, Orem. The first day will spotlight seven groups and close at 10:25 p.m. The second day will start with a flag ceremony at 9:45 a.m. and feature 15 bands before closing at 10:20 p.m.
Geezerfest encourages guests to “make themselves at home” and bring family, food, lawn chairs and blankets. More information about the festival is available online at http://www.utahvalleyrockers.com.
— Sarah Harris