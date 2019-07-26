Country singer Jason Aldean is set to perform in Utah this weekend on his “Ride All Night” tour.
Aldean is a multiplatinum-selling artist known for songs like “You Make It Easy,” “She’s Country” and “Don’t You Wanna Stay” with Kelly Clarkson.
Kane Brown, Carly Pearce and Dee Jay Silver also will perform as special guests at the concert.
The show is set for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at USANA Amphitheatre, 5150 S. 6055 West, West Valley City. Tickets start at $74.50, available through Smith’s Tix.
— Sarah Harris